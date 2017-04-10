Scandal's Jeff Perry Gushes About the 'Great Joy' of Working with Daughter Zoe — and the Feeling Is Mutual

There are countless acting dynasties in Hollywood, but add the father-daughter duo of Jeff Perry and Zoe Perry to Shondaland and the results make us say TGIT!

Zoe is currently playing Samantha, the foe to her father’s character, Cyrus Beene, on Scandal.

“I was so lucky that Shonda is just the most incredible woman and thought of me for [this part], and here I am getting to act with just my favorite actors. My dad, obviously. Joe Morton, who is so incredible. I’ve gotten to work with just the best people around,” Zoe tells PEOPLE at ABC’s Scandal 100th Episode Celebration at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The actress’ father echoed her sentiment.

“It’s a great joy,” he says. “There was kind of an inception moment for this, in Shonda’s brain, I think. Shonda came to a local theater production of a revival of Eugene O’Neill’s Anna Christie. Zoe played Anna Christie, Kevin McKidd from Grey’s Anatomy played the sailor. I was Anna’s father. Shonda was really taken with the production. A year and a half later, whatever it is, two years later, as she and the writers are creating this character, Zoe came into her mind.”

“During Anna Christie, the biggest challenge I had was working with my daughter, and sort of not stopping and asking an audience member for a camera to record the moment,” Jeff continues. “I just go, ‘Can you believe her?’ She’s doing so great. But I was so happy for her. As a fellow actor, and then as my daughter, forget about it. And with this too, it’s such a beautiful character that the writers created on Scandal. I can tell that she’s had a blast doing it. She’s doing beautifully.”

Scandal‘s 100th episode airs on Thursday, April 13 (9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT) on ABC.