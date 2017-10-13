Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward Are Trying for Baby No. 2 — a Boy!

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward are planning to expand their family!

On Thursday’s episode of his radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, the Flipping Out star revealed the couple is trying for their second child through the process of IVF via a surrogate again.

“We have five frozen embryos … the next baby will be Gage’s embryo and his strongest embryo is a boy. So hopefully we are going to have a boy,” Lewis, 47, announced. “Not yet though, we’re not pregnant yet.”

Edward added, “We just had our gender reveal party. He’s a week-old—frozen.”

After using Lewis’ embryo the first time around, the pair welcomed daughter Monroe Christine, who turns 1 on Oct. 25.

H.B.I.C. A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Lewis told PEOPLE about the shifts in his life after becoming a parent for the first time.

“Everything has been shaken up but in a good way. It forces you to kind of grow and assess what’s working in your life and what’s not working in your life,” he shared. “It’s not even about my life anymore, it’s about the baby’s life. And all of these decisions we make are about what’s good for the baby. I was used to making decisions about what’s good for Jeff. So it’s like a new life.”

We are so blessed to have such a calm and mellow baby. A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Jul 14, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Before welcoming Monroe, Lewis remembered how he stayed out when he wanted. And now, he prefers to stay in with his daughter.

“My favorite time of day is when she wakes up in the morning because that’s when she’s in the best mood and she’s so happy to see you when she walks in,” the father of one said. “So Gage and I make a point of it to wake her up every single morning. But she’s up early, so you’re in bed at a decent time so you can be up when she’s up. I go to bed two hours earlier. But it’s a sacrifice I like making. … So for me now, my family life is what keeps me grounded.”

As Lewis and Edward start their journey of trying for baby No. 2, they have their hands full with Monroe.

“She’s a very happy, sweet little kid until you have to change her diaper, wipe her face, or brush her hair. And then it turns into a scene from The Exorcist,” Lewis said.

“She does throw a lot of tantrums, she’s very intense. The doctor told me she was ‘high needs’ which translates to ‘high maintenance.’ Which I think I’m ‘high needs,’ ” he explained. “I had a client tell me that usually if you have a very difficult baby, it means they’re very smart. So she must be a fucking genius. But she’s real pretty. Guys will put up with it because she’s so cute.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs Fridays (11 a.m. ET) on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Channel 102).

Flipping Out airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.