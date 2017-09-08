Bachelor Nation is divided over Arie Luyendyk Jr. — but Jef Holm has made it clear how he feels about the franchise’s next leading man.
Holm, 33, and Luyendyk Jr., 35, made it to the final two on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard ultimately chose Holm, though they broke off their engagement months later.
Holm and Luyendyk Jr. maintained a strong friendship, though it appeared to have fizzled in recent years — and now, it’s evident that the two men had some sort of falling out.
After ABC officially announced Luyendyk Jr. as the next Bachelor on Thursday, Holm voiced his displeasure via Twitter.
“Oh the stories I could tell…” he wrote, adding that he would “rather see a double bachelor” in response to a tweet from franchise creator Mike Fleiss claiming this was “by far the most positive reaction” they’ve ever had in announcing the show’s new lead.
In a follow-up tweet, Holm added that he “stopped being friends with [Luyendyk Jr.] years ago because he’s disgusting.”
Holm didn’t clarify the reason for bad blood between the two, and Luyendyk Jr. hasn’t responded to any of Holm’s tweets.
Though the two no longer follow each other on Instagram, they’ve both shared photos together over the years that remain online.
Though he’s had to face his fair share of backlash since the announcement, Luyendyk Jr. previously told PEOPLE that he’s “not concerned [with] what people think.”
“‘I’m just focused on the outcome,” he said. “I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”
“Arie has thick skin and he won’t pay attention to any of that negativity,” Bachelor alum (and Luyendyk Jr.’s former flame) Courtney Robertson told PEOPLE exclusively. “And America will get on board.”
Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC in 2018.