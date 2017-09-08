Bachelor Nation is divided over Arie Luyendyk Jr. — but Jef Holm has made it clear how he feels about the franchise’s next leading man.

Holm, 33, and Luyendyk Jr., 35, made it to the final two on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard ultimately chose Holm, though they broke off their engagement months later.

Holm and Luyendyk Jr. maintained a strong friendship, though it appeared to have fizzled in recent years — and now, it’s evident that the two men had some sort of falling out.

After ABC officially announced Luyendyk Jr. as the next Bachelor on Thursday, Holm voiced his displeasure via Twitter.

“Oh the stories I could tell…” he wrote, adding that he would “rather see a double bachelor” in response to a tweet from franchise creator Mike Fleiss claiming this was “by far the most positive reaction” they’ve ever had in announcing the show’s new lead.

In a follow-up tweet, Holm added that he “stopped being friends with [Luyendyk Jr.] years ago because he’s disgusting.”

Oh the stories I could tell… — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) September 7, 2017

I'd rather see a double bachelor — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) September 7, 2017

Holm didn’t clarify the reason for bad blood between the two, and Luyendyk Jr. hasn’t responded to any of Holm’s tweets.

Though the two no longer follow each other on Instagram, they’ve both shared photos together over the years that remain online.

Watch ABC now! A post shared by Arie 🏁 (@ariejr) on Jan 26, 2014 at 5:52pm PST

He gets so excited when we go to sushi @jefholm A post shared by Arie 🏁 (@ariejr) on Apr 17, 2013 at 9:39pm PDT

No roses were given out but we had a blast! Amazing finale.. Thanks @JefHolm! A post shared by Arie 🏁 (@ariejr) on Mar 11, 2013 at 8:05pm PDT

Jef and I hanging out at Dancing with the Stars.. #UltimateWingMan @jefholm A post shared by Arie 🏁 (@ariejr) on Sep 24, 2012 at 4:58pm PDT

@jefholm … Laying low in the desert A post shared by Arie 🏁 (@ariejr) on Oct 17, 2012 at 1:30pm PDT

Jingle Ball….. Jefery Bieber and I A post shared by Arie 🏁 (@ariejr) on Dec 4, 2012 at 12:04am PST

Though he’s had to face his fair share of backlash since the announcement, Luyendyk Jr. previously told PEOPLE that he’s “not concerned [with] what people think.”

“‘I’m just focused on the outcome,” he said. “I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

“Arie has thick skin and he won’t pay attention to any of that negativity,” Bachelor alum (and Luyendyk Jr.’s former flame) Courtney Robertson told PEOPLE exclusively. “And America will get on board.”

Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC in 2018.