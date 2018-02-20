Jazz Jennings is in the clear.

Earlier this season on I Am Jazz, the TLC star and transgender activist was told she would have to lose 30 lbs. in order to be approved for gender confirmation surgery — and in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, her hard work pays off.

In the clip, 17-year-old Jazz is celebrating her birthday, on the way to pick up a “healthy” cake with her mom Jeanette. She gets a call from her doctor, surgeon Dr. Marci Bowers, who wants to check in on Jazz’ weight loss progress.

Jazz reveals she’s lost two more lbs. since the last time they spoke, meaning she’s already down 12 lbs. total.

“That’s really encouraging, because I’ve got about eight different ways where I would not do the surgery, so you have to thread the needle here,” says Dr. Bowers. “But I got an email from Dr. Volker [Jazz’s therapist who specializes in sex and gender issues], and apparently that’s going well, also. So I think I’m encouraged enough that we should probably put a date on the calendar!”

“Yay! That’s awesome,” says Jazz, looking relieved. “So exciting. I thought you were going to say, ‘I can’t do the surgery for you.’ ”

“She looked a little green!” says Jeanette.

Dr. Bowers suggests scheduling the surgery for June 20, and Jazz couldn’t be happier.

“That sounds absolutely perfect,” says Jazz. “I really wasn’t expecting it to be in June, but now that you said June, that makes me super happy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jazz Jennings Responds to Derick Dillard’s Transphobic Tweet — ‘Every Day I Experience Cyber-Bullying’

On a previous episode, Dr. Bowers informed Jazz that a surgery candidate could be denied if their BMI is too high because “if there’s more weight, it makes the surgery longer and it makes it more difficult.”

“The fact that I might not be able to get the surgery if I don’t lose 30 lbs. — I am absolutely horrified,” Jazz admitted. “I knew that my weight was a problem, but I didn’t realize that it could affect something that I’ve been waiting for my entire life.”

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.