Jazz Jennings is ready for a big change in her life.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday evening’s episode of I Am Jazz, the 17-year-old TLC star and LGBTQ rights activist has a candid heart-to-heart with her parents, in which she opens up about how unhappy she feels overall.



“I feel like I need to make a change in my life,” Jazz tells Jeanette and Greg Jennings. “I mean, I’ve been looking into virtual school.”

Although Jazz believes that being out of the traditional school setting will be beneficial to her well-being, her mother has a different perspective. “You need to be in school. I’m sorry, but school is school,” says Jeanette. “You just have two years.”

“Jazz has been unhappy with school for several years, but every year we always get through it,” Jeanette explains. “To me, leaving high school is like dropping out and she needs structure.”

“But I don’t want to have to be unhappy for two years,” Jazz tells her parents.

Although Greg attempts to explain that “a lot of high school kids feel” the same way that she does, Jazz reminds them that “a lot of high school kids don’t have the added pressure that I do. I’ve never been a regular child.”

“I live a very stressful life for a teenager and food is something that I just find comforting. It’s stress eating and I’ve been binge eating more since the school year and I feel like with everything going on in my life, virtual school will definitely alleviate a lot of my stress,” says Jazz, who must lose 30 lbs. to undergo gender confirmation surgery.

Without first consulting her parents, Jazz reveals that she recently visited her guidance counselor, who told the reality star that she “could go to this virtual school where I could just finish my high school credits.”

Upon learning that his daughter took “it upon herself to go talk to the guidance counselor, Jeanette and I are both definitely tripped up” Greg shares.

“I really think that you should try to finish high school in school,” he implores Jazz.

Though her parents only have the best in mind for their daughter, Jazz hopes they still see and understand her perspective.

“I’m just putting it out on the table that right now I’m not sure if I’m happy in my life and I just want a big change,” Jazz shares. “I understand why you may say no or why you might be hesitant, but it’s only fair if you at least consider it and think about it.”

