Jazz Jennings’ Mom Asked Her to Consider Therapy to Address ‘Mood Swings’ Before Her Bottom Surgery

Even though Jazz Jennings has grown up in front of cameras on her docu-series I Am Jazz, but that doesn’t meant the transgender teen doesn’t have days when she just wants to be a moody teen.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of the TLC show, Jazz’s mom, Jeanette, struggles to adjust to riding in the passenger seat when Jazz gets behind the wheel of the family car. But it’s how Jazz wants to steer her own life and growth that is creating some underlying tension between mother and daughter.

The argument over Jazz’s driving leads Jeanette to broach a discussion about therapy for Jazz’s “mood swings” and “social anxiety,” and Jazz is unsurprisingly not super enthused to navigate those uncomfortable topics.

“I want you to act more like an adult now that you’re closer to being an adult,” Jeanette teslls Jazz, recommending she see a therapist not only to clear her for her upcoming bottom surgery, but also to learn how to better manage her emotions.

Jazz counters that her mother has mood swings, too, and that “it’s not something that therapy helps with.”

She adds, “I really don’t like the idea of therapy. It just doesn’t work for me.”

I Am Jazz airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.