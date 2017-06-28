Jazz Jennings isn’t holding back from asking her parents some very personal questions.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of TLC’s I Am Jazz, the transgender teen grills her parents about sex and the female anatomy while at the dinner table following her bottom surgery consultation. Jazz, 16, is evidently curious, and has numerous questions for her parents about vaginas — and what they should look like.

“Can you see my vaginal canal?” Jeanette asks her husband, Greg, as Jazz questions her parents about the birds and the bees.

“Can we not be too graphic?” Greg responds.

But Jazz isn’t letting him off the hook.

“How much of mom’s vagina have you seen?” Jazz asks her dad. “Be honest.”

During his confessional, Greg tells cameras with a laugh, “When we start discussing vaginas at the dinner table, I check out of the conversation.”

Despite her parents’ obvious discomfort, Jazz persists, asking them if her future sexual partners will care about what her private areas would look like after undergoing bottom surgery.

“I want to know in the future,” she tells them. “When I’m going to have a vagina, how much is my partner going to actually see? Are they going to open up and take a magnifying glass like Dr. Reed?”

Though her parents tell cameras that they had previously attempted to have a serious discussion about sex with Jazz, she was against it at the time.

But now, it seems the tables have turned.

“Now she’s asking you what my vagina looks like,” Jeanette says to her husband. “We’ve come a long way, Greg.”

“Does it matter if a vagina’s ugly — like slightly ugly? Does it matter if it works?” Jazz further inquires.

“I would have to say I don’t know how to answer the question,” her father says with a chuckle, but adds, “I mean look, if it was me and I was thinking about what you’re thinking about, I would want functionality, certainly, and I would also want it to not …” as Jazz chimes in, “look like a mess.”

I Am Jazz airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.