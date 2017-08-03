Jazz Jennings Responds to Derick Dillard’s Transphobic Tweet: ‘Every Day I Experience Cyber-Bullying’

Jazz Jennings isn’t fazed by Derick Dillard‘s transphobic tweet.

The 16-year-old I Am Jazz star took the high road after Dillard, 28, tweeted on Thursday claiming “transgender is a myth.”

“Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different,” the TLC star wrote.

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different. — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017

The message comes after Dillard, who also stars on a TLC reality show, Counting On, tweeted his thoughts about the network calling I Am Jazz a “reality” show.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” he tweeted.

“‘Transgender’ is a myth,” he added. “Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Dillard received backlash for his tweet, including from one user who asked, “Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?”

The father of one caused more criticism when he responded and called Jennings by a male pronoun.

“You mean her,” tweeted one user. “Use the right pronoun if you have no issue.”

Others responded with “him” or “her,” quickly taking sides on the issue.

“If you are upset with TLC calling HER a HER than maybe you shouldn’t be a part of the reality TV network that pays your bills,” tweeted another.

Another Twitter user accused Dillard of bullying Jennings: “Bullying a teenage girl? How brave and ‘godly’ you are.”

TLC issued the following statement to PEOPLE regarding Dillard’s tweets: “Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC.”