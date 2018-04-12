Jazz Jennings is readying for her upcoming gender confirmation surgery.

The star of I Am Jazz opened up to PEOPLE about her recent weight loss, which was required for her surgery in June, while at the Rising Stars Luncheon at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California.

“I have reached the 30 lb. goal! And I’ve actually lost a couple of extra pounds,” says Jennings, 17. “I’m hoping to lose about 10 more, just as my personal goal. I’m very happy with my progress and I’m on track for my surgery!”

The TLC star says that she feels “complete excitement” about her approaching surgery date — June 20 — but tells PEOPLE she’s waiting to see how her outlook on the operation might shift.

“It hasn’t fully hit me yet that it’s happening. I’ve been wanting this all my life,” says Jennings. “But I feel like a couple of weeks beforehand, I’ll be like, ‘Crap! This is a big operation! This is serious.’ So I’m curious to see how my mindset changes when we approach the surgery date.”

In November, Jennings defended herself against former Counting On star Derick Dillard, who made comments saying he believed the teenager was being taken advantage of in order to promote an agenda and that he pitied her.

WATCH: Jazz Jennings Must Lose 30 Lbs. to Undergo Gender Confirmation Surgery

Jennings admits bullying is “definitely very hard,” but continues to be true to herself.

“Just say what’s on your mind, be true to who you are because it’s not fun to be fake,” she says. “You want to be happy, you want to be free and that’s what I did in the show and every day of my life. That’s what I encourage everyone else to do.”

The TV star has also been open about exploring her sexuality on I Am Jazz, including going on a date with a girl on the show.

“I haven’t been in a serious relationship yet, so I’m not sure exactly what I’m looking for. I still identify as pansexual,” Jennings says. “I look at people for their souls, and I can see myself falling in love with anyone after getting to know them and developing a relationship.”

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.