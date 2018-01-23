Jazz Jennings Decides to Explore Her Sexuality: 'I'm More Open Than Ever'

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night’s episode of I Am Jazz, in which Jazz Jennings has a frank talk with her grandmother about needing to explore her sexuality prior to gender confirmation surgery.

The 17-year-old transgender teen tells her grandmother about a mixer she attended at an LGBTQ center where she met a lot of potential new friends. “I think they may open up doors for me to find … a partner or a relationship,” says Jazz, indicating that she’s finally open to finding a romantic or sexual partner.

“You’re open for the happening, and I’m so excited to hear that,” her grandmother says, to which Jazz responds “I’m more open than ever.”

Jazz’s grandmother gets straight to the point when she asks, “Is this a soul mate or a sexual mate?” At first, Jazz deflects by asking, “Grandma, do I look like a sexual being?”

But her grandmother puts her as ease when she says, “I’m not judging you, I’m truly asking just to see where your thinking is.”

Jazz explains that Dr. Marci Bowers, the surgeon she has chosen for her gender reassignment, said she “needs to start figuring things out in terms of trying to have an orgasm.”

“This isn’t really my intention, but it could be a benefit of being in a relationship,” she says. “If I experiment sexually, then maybe I’ll figure out what I like, and then I could have orgasms my entire life.”

Her grandmother seems receptive to the idea, joking that she would “have to miss a few days of school.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jazz Jennings Must Lose 30 Lbs. to Undergo Gender Confirmation Surgery

In this week’s episode, Jazz and her family head to New York City for a vacation and surgical consultation. While the family enjoys the sights and rafting, Jazz fears she may need to undergo a painful procedure. Later, Jazz and her father, Greg, argue over whether she is ready for bottom surgery.

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.