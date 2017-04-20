'She Said Yes': The West Wing's Dulé Hill Is Engaged to Jazmyn Simon

The news is out — Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are engaged!

The Psych actor and Ballers actress both took to Instagram on Thursday to announce their engagement, which took place on April 14, a.k.a. Good Friday.

“Step by step, hand in hand, you & me, lock & key,”Hill, 41, captioned the social media of himself and his bride-to-be. The West Wing alum added the hashtags: “#IAintNoFool #SheSaidYes #041417 #ItWasAREALLYGoodFriday #ForeverGrateful #WeGonRentTheMoonAndFillItWithRosé #ILoveYouJaz #❤️🔐❤️.”

Simon also shared the exciting news on the photo-sharing app with the same caption and similar hashtags. “Step by step, hand in hand, you & me, lock & key. #ISaidYes #041417 #ItWasAREALLYGoodFriday #ForeverGrateful #WeGonRentTheMoonAndFillItWithRosé #ILoveYouDulé #❤️🔐❤️.”

Utilizing Instagram’s carousel feature, the newly engaged couple shared multiple photos from the moment that he got down on one knee and popped the question.

In the photos, it appears that Hill proposed with a large diamond sparkler after the duo enjoyed a hot air balloon ride. Following her evident surprise — and saying yes to his proposal — the couple enjoyed champagne and orange juice to celebrate the occasion.

During a visit to Home & Family last August, the actress revealed how she met Hill, who she refers to as “the love of my life.”

“So madly in love with him,” she said. “I met Dulé at lunch. I was supposed to be in Miami for two days to shoot the Ballers pilot and my two days turned into two weeks because I was at the end of the second day and my scene got bumped.”

“I packed two days worth of clothes and I was there for two weeks and one day I was so bored towards the end of the two weeks and I went to lunch, I called and said, ‘Can someone pick me up for lunch on set?’ So they come and pick me up. And Dulé had just traveled in for that one day because he was doing a play on Broadway called After Midnight, so he was only off on this Monday. And so he came and I went to set and I saw him, just me and him at the end of the table, and I was like, ‘Oh, I know you. You’re Dulé!’ And I went and we exchanged numbers and the rest is history.”

“But, the funny part of this story is, about seven or eight months — maybe a year — after that, we were at this party and I was like, ‘I’m surrounded by all of my brothers. I love you guys!’ and he was like, ‘I’m not your brother,’ ” she said.

She also revealed that Hill “had been trying for all those months” to ask her out, “but he just wanted to make it very clear. He was like, ‘I’m not your brother.’ And I was like, ‘You’re going to be my boyfriend, aren’t ya?’ ”

“Dulé is a guy’s guy. He’s a standup individual, so it’s not hard to love him,” she continued, and added that “he worked for it” when it came to dating her.

“Best decision I’ve ever made,” she said of choosing Hill, who is “literally everything” on the list of things that she wanted in a man.