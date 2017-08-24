People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Death

'A Funny Man. A Good Man': Celebrities React to Death of Cheers & Murphy Brown Star Jay Thomas

By @lekimble

Posted on

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actor, comedian and radio host Jay Thomas has died at age 69 following a battle with cancer — a loss that has prompted many of Hollywood’s biggest names to fondly remember the late Cheers and Murphy Brown star.

Wrote Parks and Recreation alum Rob Lowe on Twitter Thursday, “Had the pleasure of casting and directing Jay Thomas many years ago. He was fantastic, an underrated dramatic actor. And a great guy.”

Echoed actor Tom Arnold, “I love Jay Thomas. Many unscripted inappropriate laughs everytime we worked together. My thoughts today are with his beloved family. #RIP.”

“I worked with Jay Thomas on Joan of Arcadia and he was a great guy and good actor,” wrote Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. RIP.”

“RIP Jay Thomas. A funny man. A good man,” wrote actor Dean Cain.

Thomas played Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown and also starred in Morky & Mindy. Most recently, he held a reoccurring role on Ray Donovan. He also hosted The Jay Thomas Show on SiriusXM.

Everett

He is survived by his wife Sally, and sons Sam, Jake, and country music songwriter J.T. Harding.