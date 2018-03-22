Jay Leno Goes After Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose as He Tackles Sexual Misconduct on Tonight Show

Jay Leno returned to his old stomping grounds on Wednesday night: The Tonight Show.

After current host Jimmy Fallon feigned a muscle pull, his predecessor tagged in for a few monologue jokes. Unsurprisingly, he chose to zero in on today’s hot-button topic: sexual misconduct.

“Sexual harassment — a big issue,” he began. “People are finally taking it seriously. Scientists at Northwestern University did a study about the differences between men’s brains and women’s brains, and this is fascinating. It seems women’s brains are located in their head. This explains a lot.”

Referencing the slew of accomplished actors being accused of sexual harassment, Leno quipped: “In fact, I was talking about this just yesterday with my Uber driver, Kevin Spacey.”

Leno, 67, also targeted ousted anchors Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose.

“Matt Lauer: fired from the Today show,” he said, joking: “Matt had to learn the hard way: When Al Roker says no, he means no.”

“Charlie Rose, walking around naked in front of interns? When did newsmen start behaving like this?” he continued. “I don’t remember Walter Cronkite prancing around in front of Margaret Thatcher.”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

And last but not least, Leno made a point to address President Donald Trump, currently embroiled in a sizzling public legal battle with porn star Stormy Daniels related to her alleged year-long sexual affair with him.

“As you know, President Trump allegedly paid a porn star $130,000 to cover up their affair,” he said. “If that turns out to be true, it’ll be the first time Trump has fully compensated for all the work they did.”