Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor's Dad Ronald Dies After Cancer Battle: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Jax Taylor‘s father Ronald Cauchi has died after battling stage IV cancer.

On Thursday night, the Vanderpump Rules star, 38, shared the sad news on Twitter, writing, “My heart is broken, I lost the best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breath anymore.”

Taylor also said that the “only person not letting me fall right now” is his “amazing girlfriend” Brittany Cartwright.

“I love you dad,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Cartwright also shared a message of support for Taylor and his family on social media. “Jax & his family are going through a really hard time right now,” she wrote. “Please keep them all in your prayers & respect their privacy.

And Cartwright wasn’t the only one of Taylor’s Vanderpump Rules costars to express their sorrow for Taylor’s loss.

“Let’s flood @mrjaxtaylor with love and compassion. So sorry for your loss my friend,” Tom Schwartz wrote on social media.

Ariana Madix also offered her support by letting Taylor know that “we are here for you.”

Taylor first revealed that his dad had been battling with cancer on Dec. 4. “Yes cancer f– sucks, watching my father go through this is killing me.. prayers to all the families that have to deal with this awful disease,” he tweeted. “I don’t wish this disease on my worst enemy. #f–kcancer watching your loved ones battle while I sit and watch is the worst feeling.”

Less than a week later, Taylor announced his father was starting his second round of treatment. “Big day tomorrow for dad, so proud [of] how strong he’s being” he wrote on social media.

Opening up to the The Daily Dish about his father’s health, Taylor revealed that his dad had first been diagnosed in October.

“It’s in his throat, his esophagus, so it’s rough,” he said. “This is such a horrible disease. He doesn’t deserve this. He’s, like, the perfect man. He’s the perfect human being, never done a thing wrong in his life. So it just sucks.

Taylor also told PEOPLE about how tough it was to watch his father battle his illness.

“It’s the first time that I’m dealing with this, with any kind of family member having a disease,” he said, adding that “it’s rough because my father is kind of like my rock. He’s my best friend. Seeing him go through this is just awful.”