Jax Taylor Confesses to Cheating on Brittany Cartwright: 'I Definitely Need to Go to Therapy'

Does Jax Taylor admitting to an affair after only one day of indignant denial count as personal growth? Maybe … but that doesn’t make his betrayal of sweet southern girl Brittany Cartwright sting any less.

On Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Jax finally confesses to hooking up with ex-SURver Faith, breaking Brittany’s heart.

“Tell me the truth. You did have sex with her?” she demands, angrily packing her things for a restorative trip to Las Vegas.

“Yes, it’s true. Yes,” he sighs, sounding defeated. “It was when we were going through bad times.”

As he struggles to explain in a confessional, “This isn’t my first time being caught cheating. You know, in the past, I’ve gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn’t work out for me. … Brittany and I had been fighting for a long time. There’s just so many things. I didn’t know [Faith] was gonna say anything … I don’t know, man.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

It’s as if, after all this time, even Jax is tired of his own B.S. Brittany’s rage and grief are as authentic as this show gets: She really believed she’d reformed the bad boy bartender, that they’d get married on her family’s Kentucky land. That moving across the country to work as a waitress at the same restaurant as a guy she met on Instagram wasn’t a reckless decision. That his insults about her weight and insistence on her getting boob job would be worth the pain.

And now, she’s pissed.

“Rot in hell,” she spits before walking out.

Luckily, she’s made some great friends in L.A., and the entire cast, possibly minus Tom Schwartz, is staunchly #TeamBrittany. (After a drunken emotional breakdown over his lack of drive, Schwartzy-poo insists Jax “can’t help himself. It’s in his nature. He was genetically predisposed to be a man wh***.”)

“I get it. I f—ed Jax,” admits Kristen Doute, who infamously slept with Jax during his relationship with her BFF Stassi Schroeder. “I’ve grown. I’m a better person. Jax can go f— himself.”

Preach. But apparently no one is going to talk about the fact that Jax got his comeuppance while wearing a Taco Bell sweatshirt, backwards, over a white collared shirt. Okay.

Elsewhere in WeHo, Stassi, like the Toms, registers for the Lisa Vanderpump School for Wayward Waiters (though she’s going to major in event planning), and we finally meet her now off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher. It’s actually pretty adorable: They both like their steak cooked medium rare, they’re both in radio/podcasting, and they both think she’s certifiably insane.

“You’re a really good person that is bats— crazy but happens to be uber talented. They get your podcast once a week. I get you every day, and I still want more of you,” he says. Aw, are we finally seeing someone worthy of our khaleesi?!

Tom and Ariana Madix dabble in BDSM, DJ James Kennedy also gets a second chance from Lisa, and Brittany returns from Vegas for a shift at SUR, completely icing out Jax.

She wants space, for him to take Sandoval’s suggestion check into a hotel for a few days, but Jax isn’t buying it … because they just had sex.

“I did something really stupid today. It was just like a moment of weakness,” she tells Ariana and Scheana Marie. “I know I shouldn’t have done that, but I just wanted affection, I guess.”

Jax recognizes that he needs professional help … again.

“Do I want to work on the relationship? Yeah,” he tells Sandoval. “But I definitely need to go to therapy to figure out what the hell is wrong with me and why I keep doing what I’m doing.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.