Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin Supports Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry Backing Out of Plastic Surgery

Kailyn Lowry has her ex’s support.

After the Teen Mom 2 star announced that she made a last-minute decision to back out of multiple plastic surgeries, her former husband Javi Marroquin praised the choice.

“I’m super proud of her for making that decision!” he told E! News. “I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end.”

Costar Chelsea Houska also shared her encouragement, replying to Lowry’s tweets with clapping emojis.

“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job,” Lowry, 25, tweeted Tuesday morning. “But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it.”

Instead of spending the money on surgeries, Lowry revealed that she is planning to hire a nutritionist and begin working out again when she returns home.

She added, “Damned if i do and damned if i don’t.”

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Damned if i do and damned if i don’t — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) January 23, 2018

Although the MTV personality — who is mom to sons Isaac Elliot, 7 (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), Lincoln Marshall, 4 (with ex-husband Marroquin) and 5-month-old Lux Russell (with ex Chris Lopez) — decided against the procedures, she has previously gone under the knife.

In January 2016, Lowry — alongside current Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus — underwent a plastic surgery operation in Miami. Dr. Michael Salzhauer — a.k.a. Dr. Miami — performed the procedures on Lowry, Briana and Briana’s sister, Brittany.

“Kailyn had a Brazilian butt lift and a tummy tuck. Briana had the Brazilian butt lift, labiaplasty and breast implant exchange – she had implants and she wasn’t happy with them so she went a bit bigger. And Brittany had a Brazilian butt lift and fat transfer to the breasts, she didn’t want implants, she wanted a more natural augmentation,” Salzhauer told PEOPLE.

The doctor, who has also worked with Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham as well as PEOPLE blogger and “Half Their Size” subject, Kaitlyn Smith, routinely posts his surgeries on Snapchat. He said he was first approached by Brittany and decided to operate on the three girls together after Lowry reached out as well.

“All three girls had different issues with their bodies that they’d been dealing with, and really there is no way to improve what they wanted to improve through the gym,” he explained.