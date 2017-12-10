Javi Marroquin may have moved on to fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, but he isn’t done taking jabs at ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

As Friday night’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars aired, the former couple reacted to what was happening onscreen via Twitter — and things got heated.

The episode focused on Marroquin and Lowry’s battle over child support — they share 4-year-old son Lincoln — and the latter tweeted, “Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again.”

Shortly after, Marroquin took to his own social media page to respond.

“Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from s— that happened almost 2 years ago,” he wrote, adding the hashtags “#yesterdayspaper,” “#MarriageBootCamp” and “#moveon.”

The 24-year-old then added, “Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it.”

When Marriage Bootcamp‘s Judge Lynn Toler tweeted out, “If the woman holding up your kids isn’t ok your kids aren’t either …,” Marroquin was quick to reply.

“Can’t be one-sided,” he said. “There are dads out there that step up more than a mom. Can’t be biased.”

But even though Marroquin is dating his ex-wife’s costar, which he told PEOPLE in October, things seemed to be fine between him and Lowry before Friday’s Twitter rant.

In an Instagram post in mid-October, Marroquin shared a sweet post of himself kissing his ex on the cheek. “Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil,” he wrote. “We’re doing a pretty good job raising these kids 🙌🏻 @kaillowry #oneteam.”

There was still drama between Marroquin’s ex-wife and his new girlfriend, however.

During part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, DeJesus said she didn’t think she and Lowry could ever be friends. “It’s not going to happen,” she said. “We tried today and it’s not working out.”

Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

DeJesus, 23, has two daughters: daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Lowry, 25, has two sons in addition to Lincoln: the MTV star gave birth to her first child with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, son Isaac Elliott, when she was 17 and shares 4-month-old son Lux Russell with her longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.