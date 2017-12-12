Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin Says He's Being Deployed by the Air Force: 'I Wasn’t Expecting This'

Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, is being deployed by the Air Force for the second time.

The MTV personality shared the news that he is leaving more than a year after he returned home following a nearly eight-month stint in Qatar in an interview with Radar Online, which he shared on Twitter.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” he said. “I’m trying to put everything together.”

Marroquin, 25, added that his new girlfriend and fellow Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus has been a pillar of support in this difficult time.

“She’s what’s keeping me together right now,” he told the outlet.

In October, Marroquin told PEOPLE that he and DeJesus had “decided to make it official” after Teen Mom 2 got them together for a reunion taping in Los Angeles.

“We are dating,” Marroquin said. “We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.”

Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

The couple both have children from separate relationships. DeJesus, 23, has two daughters: 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and 5-month-old daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Marroquin shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry. He also has a close relationship with his former-stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

On a recent episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Marroquin accused Lowry of cheating on him, but she said she had served him with divorce papers before his previous deployment, when the alleged infidelity took place. The couple announced they were separating in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage.

RELATED VIDEO: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Says He’s Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus

Marroquin also opened up about potentially being deployed again during a July episode of Teen Mom 2.

“I just found out that I might need to leave again,” Marroquin revealed to Lowry. “It’s between me and another guy. He is going through some family stuff so he doesn’t want to take it. I just got home, I don’t want to take it.”

My world in one picture A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 1, 2016 at 11:47am PDT

In August 2016, he shared a photo greeting Isaac and Lincoln, who held a giant sign, in a photo after returning from his deployment.

“My world in one picture,” he captioned the image.