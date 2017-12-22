Javi Marroquin Tears Up as Kailyn Lowry Admits She Isn't in Love with Him Anymore

Is this the moment Javi Marroquin gave up on reuniting with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry?

The father of one has a hard time swallowing the truth on Friday night’s upcoming finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, when Teen Mom 2 star Lowry, 25, is seemingly hesitant to rekindle their relationship.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of the episode, Marroquin stands opposite of Lowry as Dr. V asks them to reveal how they feel about their relationship now that counseling is over.

“This experience has been a crazy ride,” Marroquin says as he gestures toward the stage the two are standing on, which is surrounded by white flowers and resembles a wedding. “It makes me think of our wedding and just brings back old memories I guess. But until we understand each other and communicate, we’re not going to work out.”

Lowry agrees but adds that there is no hope of saving their marriage.

“Javi, you’re the father of my son,” she says. “You’re a hard worker. I know at one point we were in love, but I just don’t feel like we’re there anymore.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Says He’s Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus

Marroquin begins to cry silently and opens a red box to reveal a ring at the behest of Dr. V.

“I just wanted to be able to try one last time,” he says. “From the bottom of my heart, I love you.”

The two share 4-year-old son, Lincoln; Marroquin was also step-father to her oldest son, 7-year-old Isaac, from a previous relationship. The couple married in 2012 and divorced in 2016.

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars finale airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.