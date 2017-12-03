Things are really heating up between Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus.

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 lovebirds both shared a steamy photo of themselves locking lips on social media.

“King and Queen,” Marroquin wrote alongside the picture on Sunday, which featured the couple wearing color-coordinated outfits and kissing in front of a brick wall.

And on Saturday, DeJesus shared two other photos in addition to the snap, including one of Marroquin standing behind her with his arms around her waist. Letting the pictures speak for themselves, she captioned them with just a heart emoji.

In October, Marroquin told PEOPLE that he and DeJesus had “decided to make it official” after Teen Mom 2 reunited them for a reunion taping in Los Angeles.

“We are dating,” Marroquin said. “We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.”

The reality stars both have children from separate relationships. DeJesus, 23, has two daughters: 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 3-month-old daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Marroquin shares 3-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, who also stars on Teen Mom 2. He has a close relationship with his former-stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

Since making things official, the two have frequently posted about each other on social media, with Marroquin flying to Florida with Lincoln and his former stepson, Isaac (from Lowry’s previous relationship to Jo Rivera), to spend time with DeJesus, her daughters and her sister Brittney at a water park.

But even though Marroquin is dating his ex-wife's costar, it seems everything is fine between him and Lowry.

But even though Marroquin is dating his ex-wife’s costar, it seems everything is fine between him and Lowry.

In an Instagram post in mid-October, Marroquin shared a sweet post of himself kissing his ex on the cheek. “Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil,” he wrote. “We’re doing a pretty good job raising these kids 🙌🏻 @kaillowry #oneteam.”

There’s still drama between Marroquin’s ex-wife and his new girlfriend, however.

Two weeks ago, during part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, DeJesus said she didn’t think she and Lowry could ever be friends. “It’s not going to happen,” she said. “We tried today and it’s not working out.”