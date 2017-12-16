Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face at a 1995 Golden Globes Party

Decades before the slew of sexual misconduct allegations arose against Harvey Weinstein, actor Jason Priestley allegedly had a run-in with him that led to Priestley punching the disgraced movie mogul in the face.

On Friday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 48, recounted the incident on Twitter after it was first revealed by actress Tara Strong, who suggested Weinstein might have tried to derail Priestley’s career after the fight in the same way Weinstein allegedly had done to whistleblowers Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd.

According to Priestley, the alleged fight occurred at the Miramax after party for the 1995 Golden Globes.

“Harvey told me I had to leave… I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said ‘What are you doing? ‘I said ‘You told me leave, I’m leaving,’ ” Priestley wrote when asked by a fan if there was more to Strong’s story. “‘I didn’t say you had to leave’ he replied. ‘You just told me to leave… right over there’ I tell him once again.”

That when things got “heated,” Priestley said. “He then grabs me tighter and says ‘Why don’t we go outside and talk about this,’ ” Priestley recalled. “That was all I needed to hear.”

“‘I’m not going anywhere with you’ I said as I pushed him back and punched [Weinstein] with a right hand to his face,” Priestley wrote. “Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party…”

Priestley did not say if had had any other interactions with Weinstein, or if the producer had retaliated in any way.

A representative for Weinstein did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the alleged incident.

Over 50 women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

Two of those women are Sorvino and Judd, whose names made headlines again this week when director Peter Jackson claimed that Weinstein and his producing brother Bob attempted to prevent the two women from starring in his Lord of the Rings franchise when he pitched his initial plans for the film to their studio.

“I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998,” Jackson said, speaking with New Zealand publication Stuff. “At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us — but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”

“I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women — and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list,” he said.

In response to Jackson’s claims, Sorvino wrote on social media that she was “heartsick” over the news.

“Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick,” she added.

Judd also responded to the allegation saying, “I remember this well.”

Talks with Miramax for Lord of the Rings ultimately fell apart due to “contractual reasons,” Jackson went on to say. The blockbuster film franchise would ultimately be developed through NewLine

A spokesperson for Weinstein said in a statement to PEOPLE that “while Bob and Harvey Weinstein were executive producers of the film [Lord of the Rings] they had no input into the casting whatsoever.” It went on to add that “until Ashley Judd wrote a piece for Variety two years ago, no one at the Company knew that she had a complaint and she was cast in two other films by Mr. Weinstein [Frida and Crossing Over] and Mira Sorvino was always considered for other films as well.”

Weinstein has also denied any accusations of sexual assault.

“Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct.” Weinstein’s attorneys, Blair Berk and Benjamin Brafman, previously said in a statement to PEOPLE. “There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.

“Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.”