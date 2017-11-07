Jason Momoa Wanted His and Lisa Bonet's Wedding to Remain Private: 'Some A—Hole Leaked It'

Jason Momoa is now a married man — but he isn’t pleased that he wasn’t the one to share the news of his nuptials.

Last month, the Game of Thrones actor wed his longtime love, Lisa Bonet, in an intimate celebration. Although it was assumed that the couple — they share children Lola, 10 and Nakoa-Wolf, 8 — married in 2007, they only officially tied the knot just weeks ago, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

While Momoa was pleased to marry his “dream woman,” he was hoping their celebration would remain under wraps.

“I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a–hole leaked it and I will find you,” Momoa, 38, told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend at a Justice League press junket.

“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” he said about the celebration. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

The Aquaman star met Bonet, 49, in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. It was believed that they married later that year in November. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year. Momoa is also stepdad to Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom the insider said attended the nuptials.

Despite not being husband and wife at the time, Momoa has openly referred to Momoa as his bride throughout the course of their 10-year relationship.

“My wife being a very pretty woman. She’s beautiful and I love her. … My wife’s Lisa Bonet. I’m a very lucky man,” he said in an interview in 2013.

“It was through mutual friends. It just happened on a serendipitous night and we just kind of met and I thought she left, but I was living out of a hotel and I invited her to the diner. … I was a fool. … She ended up liking me, so that was good enough,” he told Huffington Post in 2016 of how the couple met.

“She’s so amazing because I’m such a dip—-,” he added. “She’s an angel. She’s amazing. God bless her. She’s seeing this one through. I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life.”