Jason Jones Admits He Mines Material From His Marriage to Samantha Bee for His TBS Comedy Show The Detour

Jason Jones doesn’t have to look far to find inspiration for his hit TBS comedy show The Detour.

Jones admits he takes material from his real-life marriage with wife and co-creator Samantha Bee while writing the show — and he says the more outrageous, the more likely it’s a true story.

“There’s a lot more real than fake. Every crazy story is rooted in reality,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “My kids watch the show, and even they notice. They’ll say, ‘You stole that from Mommy.’ ”

And while Bee mainly works behind the scenes, she makes an onscreen appearance in season two — playing a rather unexpected character.

“She plays my mother, in a weird bit of casting,” he says, adding that his son Fletcher also guest stars. “He plays me as a kid.”

So will Fletcher follow in his dad’s footsteps? Probably not.

“It was his first acting role and most likely his last,” he said laughing. “He didn’t understand why we had to do so many takes. He was like, ‘I did it once, and I did it great!’ ”

Season two of The Detour follows the Parker family as they move to New York City — and naturally, it doesn’t go well.

“They don’t handle it well at all,” says Jones. “My character, Nate, has been unemployed for 19 months, so he’s a bit desperate. He gets a call out of the blue with a job offer, which should have tipped them off—no one gets hired cold off of LinkedIn!”