Jason Jones on Doing His Own Stunts in The Detour: 'They're Fun and I'm Stupid'

Watch out Tom Cruise, there’s another Hollywood actor who isn’t afraid of a little danger.

Ahead of the season 3 finale of The Detour, creator and star Jason Jones opened up to PEOPLE about filming his own stunts on the hit TBS show, admitting that he’s turned into a bit of an adrenaline junkie.

“I’ve always loved doing it. Why? Because they’re fun I’m stupid,” he jokes. “I’m always part afraid and part genuinely excited and I think seeing that on my face makes it funnier.”

Throughout the three seasons, Jones has lit himself on fire, dove out of the way of an exploding building, eaten live ants, fallen down countless times and more.

Matthew Eisman/Getty

The actor says he can normally remain pretty calm going into stunts, but there was one in particular that had him a bit nervous.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I drove a snowmobile into a river,” he says of a scene from the first episode of season 3. “The safety expert comes over and is like ‘Okay, I’m going to run through worst case scenario — if the machine flips it can pin you down underwater and we won’t be able to get out for at least 60 seconds. You can hold your breath for that long, right?’ ”

“That was definitely going through my head while I did it,” he continues.

While Jones tells his wife, Full Frontal‘s Samantha Bee, about his stunts, he usually waits until after the fact to give her all the details.

“I just show her a video afterward,” he says, laughing. “She’s definitely looked at me a few times and said ‘Why would you do that?!’ ”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Season 3 of The Detour found the Parker family on the lam in Alaska.

As for what fans can expect from the finale episode?

“They can expect the same hilarity,” he says. “We usually end with a twist, but this time we have two really, really big twists.”

The Detour season 3 finale airs Tuesdayat 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.