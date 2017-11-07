Jason Isaacs Calls Anthony Rapp ‘Heroic’ for Going Public with Kevin Spacey Allegation

Star Trek: Discovery star Jason Isaacs says Anthony Rapp is “heroic” for speaking out against Kevin Spacey.

“He an amazing … he’s a very lovely guy,” Isaacs, who plays Captain Lorca alongside Rapp, 46, in the Star Trek TV reboot, told ITV daytime show Lorraine on Monday. “He did this thing by himself, but he did it for many other people. He had heard lots of rumors, he hoped that other stories would come out — there were a couple of days that they didn’t — and now they have, now there’s a whole flood of them and it’s just all power to him.”

“We’re all incredibly proud of him,” he added of the cast.

In a BuzzFeed article posted Oct. 30, Rapp alleged that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when the screen and Broadway actor was only 14. Hours later Spacey, 58, apologized for his behavior – which allegedly occurred at a party in 1986.

A representative for the 58-year-old House of Cards star has told PEOPLE that Spacey is “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Rapp said he drew the courage to speak out from the many women to have described their alleged encounters with Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood power players, saying he wanted “to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me.”

In recent days, this is precisely what has happened, with Kris Nixon, a 30-year-old bartender from Belfast, Northern Ireland, the latest to have now made allegations against Oscar-winner Spacey. (Spacey’s lawyer has yet to respond to any of the new accusations, but Netflix, the streaming service that airs House of Cards, has since dumped the actor from the network.)

Added Isaacs, 54, “Speaking up against power takes a lot of guts. To be the first person to speak out is heroic.”