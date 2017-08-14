People

Hannah Montana's Jason Earles Marries Katie Drysen: 'The Most Magical Day of My Life'

By @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Jason Earles/Instagram

Jason Earles has tied the knot!

The Hannah Montana alum, who starred as Jackson Stewart on the Disney series, married his longtime girlfriend Katie Drysen at The Garland in Toluca Lake, California, on Sunday and shared the exciting news on Instagram.

“Here’s a glimpse at the the most magical day of my life. She’s perfect. #happilyeverearles2017 @andhervisuals captured the day beautifully. Beyond blown away,” Earles, 40, captioned a snapshot video of their big day.

“I am madly in love with you,” he told his bride in his vows during the ceremony. “I love how every day you open my eyes to beauty and unexpected joys that exist all around us.”

“You are my other half and no one will fit me as perfectly as you do,” Drysen, who donned a white, strapless wedding gown, told Earles during the ceremony.

Custom cake toppers by @sfcassata They are too frickin perfect. Sometimes it's the small things. #happilyeverearles2017

A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on

Drysen also took to social media to share an image from the reception.

“I only came for the cake 🎂😜😘” she captioned a kissing photo of the couple cutting their multi-tiered white cake.

I only came for the cake 🎂😜😘

A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on

Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you!

A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) on

To celebrate the big day, Earles had the support of multiple of his Dadnapped castmates, including Emily Osment, Moises Arias, George Newbern and Phillip David Lewis.

“Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you!” Osment captioned a photo of the group at the wedding.