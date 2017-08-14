Hannah Montana's Jason Earles Marries Katie Drysen: 'The Most Magical Day of My Life'

Jason Earles has tied the knot!

The Hannah Montana alum, who starred as Jackson Stewart on the Disney series, married his longtime girlfriend Katie Drysen at The Garland in Toluca Lake, California, on Sunday and shared the exciting news on Instagram.

“Here’s a glimpse at the the most magical day of my life. She’s perfect. #happilyeverearles2017 @andhervisuals captured the day beautifully. Beyond blown away,” Earles, 40, captioned a snapshot video of their big day.

“I am madly in love with you,” he told his bride in his vows during the ceremony. “I love how every day you open my eyes to beauty and unexpected joys that exist all around us.”

“You are my other half and no one will fit me as perfectly as you do,” Drysen, who donned a white, strapless wedding gown, told Earles during the ceremony.

Drysen also took to social media to share an image from the reception.

“I only came for the cake 🎂😜😘” she captioned a kissing photo of the couple cutting their multi-tiered white cake.

To celebrate the big day, Earles had the support of multiple of his Dadnapped castmates, including Emily Osment, Moises Arias, George Newbern and Phillip David Lewis.

“Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you!” Osment captioned a photo of the group at the wedding.