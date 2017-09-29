Jason Alexander Offers Love and Support to Seinfeld Costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

George Costanza will always be there for Elaine Benes.

Jason Alexander expressed his support to Seinfeld costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus after she revealed on Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“@OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you,” Alexander, 58, tweeted.

For nine seasons — from 1990 to 1998 — Alexander and Louis-Dreyfus starred in the NBC comedy and was a part of everyone’s favorite foursome along with Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards.

On Thursday, Richards told PEOPLE: “I wish Julia godspeed and a full recovery.”

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, shared her battle with breast cancer in a statement on Instagram and Twitter, writing:“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The Veep star did not provide any further details about her diagnosis. “Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes,” her rep shared with PEOPLE.

Louis-Dreyfus learned she had breast cancer just one day after the awards, according to a statement from HBO, who also noted that the production schedule on Veep will be adjusted as needed.

The actress, currently starring as Selina Meyer, fictional Vice President-turned-President of the U.S., first scored at the Emmys in 1996, when she won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld.

She picked up the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy 10 years later for The New Adventures of Old Christine, and has won the same award every year since 2012 for Veep. Earlier this month, she took home her sixth consecutive Emmy and set the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.