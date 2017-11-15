Why January Jones Turned Down Her Bachelor Crush Nick Viall's Unexpected Offer

Much like many Bachelor Nation fans, January Jones can’t quite decide how she feels about Nick Viall.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday, the Mad Men actress — who has long been outspoken about her obsession with the ABC dating franchise — revealed that Viall, her not-so-secret Bachelor crush, actually reached out to her recently via her team.

“You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag — and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?” said Jones of Viall, who announced his split from fiancée and Bachelor finalist Vanessa Grimaldi in August, five months after the season finale aired.

So what exactly did Viall, 37, have in mind with Jones?

“He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” said the actress. “So is that like, his way of asking me out, or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was. But I declined, because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

Host James Corden asked if Viall circled back with an offer for a real date afterwards, and Jones said he didn’t — which “says a lot.”

Fellow guest Emmy Rossum then chimed in, revealing she used to be part of a Bachelor fantasy league and once saw Viall at the Grove in Los Angeles.

“I did that thing that I’m sure people have done to you where you kind of covertly try to take a picture of the famous person,” she said. “Then I texted it to everyone I know.”

“What was he doing?” asked Jones.

Rossum, 31, said Viall was simply enjoying a cup of coffee at Coffee Bean.

“See, and that’s where it flips the other way,” said Jones. “You don’t know — like, what is this guy’s deal? Then he just goes and drinks coffee, like he’s cute [and] normal. Like, I’m so mixed!”

“You just don’t know where you stand with this guy!” said Corden with a laugh.

“I don’t know where he stands with me,” she responded.

Your move, Nick!