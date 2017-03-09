January Jones Dreams of Being on The Bachelorette and Dating Ben Higgins and Nick Viall

ABC recently made headlines when they announced that Rachel Lindsay will be the first black woman to lead a season of their hit dating competition series The Bachelorette.

But if producers are looking for the first award-winning actress to star on the show, look no further than January Jones.

The Mad Men star paid a visit to The Late, Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, where she revealed her dream to star on the hit show.

“I’ve been grooming myself for it,” Jones, 39, admitted, revealing she was particularly driven by the idea of dating former Bachelor Ben Higgins.

“I watch the show, have a couple of glasses of wine, Ben gets kicked off and I’m like — ‘Oh, I’m going to be the next Bachelorette and get that guy,’ Jones said. ‘And then [my publicist] says that’s going to ruin my career and I get shot down. But that’s my dream!’

Edging her on, Corden asked if Jones would want Higgens to call her if he was watching. And while Jones said yes, she admitted “he’s not even my favorite.”

“Nick’s pretty cute…” she teased, hinting current Bachelor star Nick Viall may be more her type.

Of course, it’s unclear whether Viall is even available, as his quest for love is still being played out on the show. But Higgins, sadly, is off the market.

Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, the 28-year-old is dating Lauren Bushnell — whom he met, fell in love with, and got engaged to during season 20 of The Bachelor.

“We’re still engaged and we’re still together,” Higgins told PEOPLE recently, after the couple’s wedding was called off on their reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?. “We are building a foundation and we’re taking every day one step at a time. That’s what I’m excited about. ”

“This trip brought us closer together,” added Bushnell about the couple’s trip to Honduras. “We weren’t ready to jump into a wedding. And we both needed to take a step back from life in the limelight. Me understanding a little bit more of where Ben’s heart is was so important and exactly what we needed.”

And for the record, “I still want to marry Lauren, very much so,” said Higgins. “Our relationship is better now than it has ever been.”