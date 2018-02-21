January Jones Addresses Rumors That's She's Dating The Bachelor's Nick Viall

January Jones is setting the record straight.

Last month, reports circulated that Jones, 40, and The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, 37, were seeing each other, and that he had recently celebrated her birthday alongside her Mad Men costars.

While a source told PEOPLE in January that the pair is just friends, the actress is now opening up about the nature of her relationship with Viall.

“He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet,” Jones told Entertainment Tonight. “No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops.”

Jones — who liked Viall’s photo on Instagram and left a flirty comment on Jan. 6 with an eye-rolling emoji and a heart — hasn’t shied away from her love of the Bachelor franchise.

The mom-of-one admitted in March 2017 that it was her dream to star on the hit show during an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

“I’ve been grooming myself for it,” she said, revealing she was particularly driven by the idea of dating former Bachelor star Ben Higgins.

But in November 2017, the actress again opened up on Corden’s show about Viall, revealing that he had reached out to her via her team.

“You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag — and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?” said Jones of Viall, who announced his split from fiancée and Bachelor winner Vanessa Grimaldi in August, five months after the season finale aired.

“He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” she added. “So is that like, his way of asking me out, or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was. But I declined because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

Since his split from Grimaldi over the summer, the former Bachelor recently told PEOPLE at the Art of Elysium’s Heaven Celebration in Santa Monica, California, that he is seeing other people.

“I’m dating. That’s about all I’ll say,” said the reality star.