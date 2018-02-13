Inside Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish's Engagement Party: 'They Were Glowing All Night'

Janel Parrish is one step closer to being a blushing bride.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 29, celebrated her recent engagement to Christopher Long with an intimate party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Surrounded by 50 of their closest friends and family, the couple partied with their loved ones and sipped on Absolut Elyx vodka and Avion Silver tequila cocktails.

Janel Parrish engagement party Orsoya Sierra Orsoya Photography

“Their fathers gave speeches saying how blessed they were to see their children so happy and how excited they were to see them both start a beautiful new chapter together,” a guest tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Guests tucked into appetizers like oven-braised chicken meatballs, tuna poke wonton tacos, empanadas and more after being greeted with Perrier Jouet Grand Brut champagne.

Janel Parrish and Chris Long Orsoya Sierra Orsoya Photography

“Janel and Chris were both glowing all night and looked happier than ever,” adds the guest. “They left hand-in-hand talking about their wedding and how thrilled they were to continue the planning process.”

Parrish announced her engagement to Long last October on Instagram after more than a year of dating.

“Went to the park for a stroll with [our dog] Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing Long and showing off her massive engagement bling.