RuPaul has officially — and physically — cemented his mark on Hollywood.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race host received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday and was presented the honor by a member of Tinseltown royalty: Jane Fonda.

“I feel like I’m being knighted,” the drag queen said of the accolade on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It is the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to me. I’ve done a lot of great things, a lot of great things have happened to me. This is the most exciting thing of all.”

“Jane Fonda’s going to give me the star,” he explained about the ceremony.

The two-time Emmy Award winner — he won outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program in 2016 and 2017 — also shared a full-circle life moment centered on 80-year-old Fonda, whom he will guest-star alongside on season 5 of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

RuPaul and Jane Fonda FeatureflashSHM/Shutterstock

“About 50 years ago this week, Barbarella showed up at my house in the mailbox on the cover of Life magazine, and my career path was decided in that moment,” RuPaul, 57, shared, referencing Fonda’s character in the 1968 film Barbarella. “I was going to become Barbarella.”

“And here it is, she’s giving me the star,” he said to DeGeneres, who replied, “Life is strange like that.”

My career goals were decided 50yrs ago when “Barbarella” showed up in my consciousness. Tomorrow @Janefonda will present me with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. #allstars3 #dragrace @TOMofLA pic.twitter.com/gxUaRajGT8 — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 16, 2018

On Thursday, RuPaul tweeted about Fonda presenting him with the honor, writing, “My career goals were decided 50yrs ago when ‘Barbarella’ showed up in my consciousness. Tomorrow @Janefonda will present me with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. #allstars3 #dragrace.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 premieres Thursday, March 22 (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.