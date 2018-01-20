Jamie Otis Is Celebrating Christmas Nearly One Month Late — but She Has a Good Reason

There’s a very good reason why Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis just got around to celebrating Christmas with her family — they had the flu during the actual holiday.

“Family Road Trip!” she wrote on social media Saturday, alongside a series of sweet pictures of her and husband Doug Hehner spending quality time with their four-month-old daughter Henley Grace.

“Heading up to see my family for Christmas🎄 Yeeep, Xmas!🙈 ,” she added, explaining, “We had the flu the weekend we were suppose to go up.🤧”

Otis, 31, also added that getting a good family photo to document the trip was harder than she expected.

“Trying to take a family pic to document the trip is seriously the worst…we ended up taking a selfie in the parking lot,” she wrote.

Following the birth of their daughter in August, the couple — who met for the first time as Otis walked down the aisle towards Hehner on Lifetime’s hit show — opened up to PEOPLE about why they were relishing every second with their newborn.

The reality star revealed that shortly after losing their son — whom the couple named Johnathan Edward — four months into Otis’ pregnancy last summer, the couple began trying to have another baby. And finally, on Johnathan’s due date in December, they found out they were expecting their daughter.

“I’m not usually superstitious, but I definitely think Henley was a gift from her big brother,” Otis revealed.

But just because Otis met her husband on Married at First Sight doesn’t mean she’d be willing to let her daughter do the same.

“Quite honestly, I don’t know if I would,” Otis said in a clip from the reality show shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

“Then I have to remember that that’s how I found love and if I had never opened my mind and my heart, I wouldn’t be standing here with my beautiful daughter.”

Either way, the reality star isn’t ready to think quite that far ahead yet. “Let’s just pump the brakes!” she added.