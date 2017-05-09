Jamie Denbo is speaking out against sexist age restrictions in Hollywood.

The actress, known for her role as Ginsberg on Orange Is the New Black, posted a series of tweets Wednesday after she was told she was past the age limit for a role.

“I was just informed that at the age of 43, I am TOO OLD to play the wife of a 57 year old,” Denbo wrote, following it up with, “Oh, the characters also have an 18 year-old daughter. I am TOO OLD to be the mother of an 18 year-old.”

RELATED STORY: Feud‘s Jessica Lange on Aging in Hollywood: At a Certain Age, Women Are No Longer Considered “Valuable”

The actor in question, whom Denbo doesn’t name, is already cast — and she hasn’t missed the fact that the request for his onscreen wife’s age limit doesn’t match his real-life situation.

“The real wife of the 57 year-old actor is EASILY AT LEAST 50. But this f— wants to be tv married to a 38 year-old -TOPS,” she tweeted.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

“This is a FIRST marriage, btw. Not a re-wife. Which would make a little more sense,” Denbo added. “F— HOLLYWOOD.”

Followers of the actress pleaded with her to reveal the identity of the actor but she refused, tweeting only, “Would love to. But I don’t want to ruin this guy for you. He is an “American treasure.”

@Celiaceruolo Would love to. But I don't want to ruin this guy for you. He is an "American treasure". — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

From Amy Adams to Kate Mara, Helen Mirren and more, aging in Hollywood has been a long- and hotly discussed topic among celebrities. In March, Feud star Jessica Lange spoke to PEOPLE about her opinion that “women are viewed as a commodity more so than male actors.”

“At a certain age women are no longer considered a viable or a valuable part of the community — even if that’s when they may feel like they’re at the top of their game,” said the actress, 68. “And that’s not just in Hollywood.”

“All of those gals who had these amazing parts found themselves high and dry later when they were older because there weren’t that many people who were writing them,” added Lange’s costar Susan Sarandon, 70, of the female stars during Hollywood’s Golden Age. “There are so many tragic stories of women who were so beautiful and couldn’t figure out a way to age within the system.”