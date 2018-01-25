James Van Der Beek Shares Adorable #TBT in Honor of 20th Anniversary of Dawson's Creek

Just like fans, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek is getting nostalgic 20 years after the show premiered on The WB.

The 40-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of the core four cast members taken a week after they first met. Katie Holmes (who played Joey Potter) smiles at the camera next to Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter), while Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery) and Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley) gather in for the group shot.

“#tbt Squad ‘97,” he captioned the image. “I’d known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week 😱 the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers.”

Van Der Beek gave the crew of the show a shout out before turning his attention to the fans.

“It’s a funny relationship we have… your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it,” he wrote. “And yes, it’s true that I haven’t seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely), but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years… and it’s been lovely to witness.”

He continued, “So thank you to anyone who’s ever expressed appreciation for the work we did – it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart.”

Van Der Beek got candid about the Dawson’s Creek nostalgia during a 2017 interview on the the Allegedly podcast, saying, “With fans, I never mind it. With friends, once in a while there’s stories that pop up.”

But when it comes to press, the What Would Diplo Do? star admitted, it starts to get on his nerves — especially when he’s promoting his current work. Recounting one extremely awkward interview in London, Van Der Beek said, “They totally lied to me. I sat there and they did this weird intro and it was one of the those moments like, ‘Do I sit here and fake it?’ And I was incapable of faking it. I just couldn’t f—ing fake it anymore. And he was asking me a question that I’d been answering for the last 20 years.”

The actor was also asked once more of the chances of a Dawson’s Creek reboot, to which he replied, “That’s the question that the answer hasn’t changed in 15 years. If you’re really curious, you can Google it.” (To save you a search, the answer is is a solid probably not.)