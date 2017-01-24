James Franco Plays a Dad Confronting His Teen Daughter’s Older Boyfriend in High School Lover

Don’t mess with James Franco!

In an exclusive clip from Lifetime’s newest thriller High School Lover, Franco — who executive produces and stars in the film — politely yet aggressively warns a young man to stay away from his daughter.

“Hey, I told you to stay away from us,” Franco’s character tells his daughter’s love interest, Christian Booth (played by François Arnaud), while grabbing his arm.

“I’m thinking you’ve been spitting lies into Kelly’s head about me,” responds Booth. “That makes me very upset. I’m also thinking you don’t want to see me get upset.”

The upcoming thriller follows the story of a 17-year-old girl named Kelly (Paulina Singer) who falls hard for Hollywood’s “it” guy (Arnaud). Once Kelly’s dad (Franco) discovers the blossoming relationship, he quickly forbids her from seeing him. But, the heart wants what it can’t have.

As the two lovebirds continue to pursue a relationship, despite the alarming age difference, Kelly slowly begins to realize her crush’s obsession with her has taken a turn for the sinister.

High School Lover premieres Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.