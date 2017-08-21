James Corden Reveals His 'Quite Terrifying' Recurring Nightmare

Is James Corden afraid of the ocean? That or his sleeping subconscious might be trying to tell him something.

The Emmy-nominated Late Late Show host joined PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network) and revealed a few deep dark secrets — namely that he has a scary, chronic nightmare.

“My recurring nightmare is that I’m in the middle of the ocean, and no one knows I’m there, and I don’t know what to do,” Corden said. “We’re joking about it now, but it genuinely is quite terrifying.”

Cagle also asked Corden about the one thing he wishes he could do on TV, the celebrity he’d most like to kiss and what keeps him up at night.

“The one thing that I wish I was allowed to do on television but I’m not is call in sick with no repercussions,” Corden said. “If I had to kiss one celebrity right now, it would be John Mayer because, you know, it just sounds like it’s fantastic.”

FROM PEN: Leslie Jones Reveals the Celebrities She Wants to Kiss Most

And while Corden admitted that his kids (daughter Carey, 2½, and son Max McCartney, 6) keep him up at night, overall his life is good — especially since his wife Julia is expecting their third child.

“If life’s not good right now, how’s it ever going to get better than this?” he said. “It’s amazing.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:35 a.m. ET) on CBS.

—With KARA WARNER