James Corden Pays Tribute to Victims of Barcelona Attack in Powerful Monologue

James Corden retooled Thursday’s opening monologue in the wake of the recent attacks in Spain.

“You will by now have heard about the tragic events today in Barcelona. It saddens me that once again I need to start our program talking about another appalling tragedy in the world,” the Late Late Show host, 38, began his somber speech.

Corden previously made powerful statements at the top of his CBS late-night program following the horrific terror attack in Manchester in May as well as the London Bridge attacks in June.

“When we hear about London or Paris, Stockholm and now Barcelona, you could almost start to become numb to it, like this is something becoming normal and we don’t need to talk about it here on our show,” the star continued his monologue.

“But we think we mustn’t allow it to become something that’s normal. We must talk about it so that we remember how sad, horrific and tragic these moments are. To the people of Spain and Barcelona, I just want to add to the rest of the world outpouring of love and give our thoughts for you,” Corden shared.

Concluding, “We are thinking about the victims and their families on what must be unimaginable day of horror for them. Our job here is to bring a bit of light and levity to the end of your day in a world where it is becoming often too hard to find.”

Late Thursday afternoon, a van veered into the popular Las Ramblas tourist district, killing at least 13 and injuring at least 100, 15 of them seriously, in what authorities called a terror attack. Police said two individuals have been detained: A Spanish national from Melilla and the other is from Morocco.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack via its Amaq agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group and reported by ABC News.

Then hours after, on early Friday, Catalan police confirmed officers shot and killed four suspects in a separate alleged terror plot in Cambrils, a seaside resort town located approximately 62 miles (90 minutes) from Barcelona. Authorities said they shot five men, killing four of them. Seven civilians were injured.

