Deadpool (a.k.a. Billy Eichner) Lovingly Shades James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Billy Eichner is following in James Corden‘s footsteps — sort of.

The Billy on the Street star loves Corden’s Carpool Karaoke so much, he invited the funnyman on his show hoping to get some inspiration.

“James Corden has had a massive success with Carpool Karaoke, so I’m out here today trying to find my own version of Carpool Karaoke,” he says in an exclusive preview of the upcoming episode. “Something that can go viral and be like a late night musical comedy sketch the whole family can enjoy. My version is called ‘Curbside Conga Line.’ ”

As the two hosts wander the streets aggressively (but, hilariously!) trying to gather civilians to join a conga line, they are greeted with skeptics, cheerleaders and the in between.

“It doesn’t have to be good, it just has to autoplay on Facebook,” Eichner says while congaing through a crosswalk. “Keep congaing, please. I need ratings.”

The best part? When Eichner slips into the infamous Deadpool mask.

“Sir, do you like Carpool Karaoke?” he asks a complete stranger. “What about Deadpool Karaoke? That’s my show … See you at the Emmys.”

Looks like Corden’s magic rubbed off on Eichner. Hooray!

Billy on the Street airs Tuesdays (10:30 p.m. ET) on TruTV.