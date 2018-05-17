Actress Calls Kim Kardashian a 'Toxic Influence on Young Girls' Over Flat Tummy Lollipops

Kim Kardashian West‘s latest Instagram endorsement has another celebrity really forking upset.

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil called out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for promoting Flat Tummy’s appetite-suppressing lollipops Wednesday on Instagram.

“No. F— off. No. [You’re a] terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to,” Jamil, 32, tweeted.

“MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’ ”

Kardashian, 37, also rankled followers who accused her of promoting eating disorders.

“Wow I have lost all respect for Kim Kardashian. Promoting appetite suppressants when it’s mental health awareness week?? There are so many people who battle or who have battled with an eating disorder and she is making not eating look like it is ‘trendy.’ Disgusting and selfish,” wrote one Twitter user.

But she isn’t alone: Tori Spelling and Teresa Giudice have also shared a sponsored post about the lollipops.

According to Flat Tummy Co., the pops are 35 calories each and include SATIEREAL, “a clinically proven safe ingredient extracted from natural plants” that “works to maximize satiety (which helps control food intake, cravings and weight.”)