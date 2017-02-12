This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Jake Tapper got the spotlight on Saturday Night Live this weekend in a sketch that featured Beck Bennett playing the CNN anchor as a victim of Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway — and the real-life Tapper tweeted out the clip Sunday morning along with a short comment: “Um,” he wrote.

He also responded to some tweets about the episode. In response to someone asking what he thought of SNL, Tapper responded, “funny!” And when someone pointed out the fake Tapper’s receding hairline, Tapper defended the NBC show’s choice. “I think they may have been going more for a comment on my enormous forehead,” he joked. “It’s an 8head really.”

@__obtuse I think they may have been going more for a comment on my enormous forehead — it's an 8head really — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 12, 2017

The Fatal Attraction-inspired sketch featured Conway showing up at Tapper’s apartment and threatening him in an attempt to get back on his show. In reality, Conway and Tapper clashed during a CNN interview earlier this week that included the journalist fact-checking the White House counselor in real-time.