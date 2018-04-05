Jaime King Says She and 4-Year-Old Son Are 'Very Shaken Up' After 'Violent' Car Attack

Jaime King is speaking out after her young son was involved in an “incredibly violent” car attack.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hart of Dixie actress’s 4-year-old son James Knight was struck by glass after a man allegedly attacked the parked car he was sitting in with a female friend of the actress in Beverly Hills.

In a statement released Thursday on Instagram, King, 38, admitted that she and her son are both “very shaken up.”

“Thank you so much to everyone for the outpouring of love we have received since yesterday’s attack. James Knight is very shaken up, as am I. The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual’s brutal attack, which is terrifying,” King began.

“The news that has been released has been inaccurate to the level of sustained violence and intent of this act,” she wrote before thanking police officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department “and the bystanders who stepped to help.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack,” King said. “I’m saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during the attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help. My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defense training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get to him. He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he couldn’t catch her. Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome.”

“I encourage all women and men to arm themselves with the skill of self-defense training, I promise you will never know when you might need to use it,” she wrote.

King continued: “Mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness are issues that need to be addressed, and we desperately need more resources dedicated to helping the people suffering. We as a society can do better than to let those in need endanger themselves and those around them without the help they require. I believe strongly in our Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and our Beverly Hills Mayor Julian A. Gold and know they will not only continue to work to change the status quo but also dedicate themselves to these issues that permeate California.”

“I will do all I can so that no parent, child, person will have to be victimized as we have and that those in need receive the resources necessary,” she concluded.

James Knight and King’s friend were in a car that was parked along a curb when a man — identified as Paul Francis Floyd, 47, of Los Angeles — allegedly jumped onto the vehicle, according to a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department states.

King, who also shares son Leo Thames, 32 months, with husband Kyle Newman, was not in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

“[James] was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child,” the release states.

Jaime King’s smashed windshield MEGA

Jaime King speaks with the police after car attack Gino / BACKGRID

“In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm,” states the release.

Beverly Hills Police Department received several calls of vehicle vandalism — including “kicking and jumping on the vehicles” — before they arrived within minutes and detained Floyd.

He was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism and is being held on $100,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court April 6.