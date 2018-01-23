Tori and Zach Roloff might have a chatterbox on their hands!

The Little People, Big World couple welcomed their first child, son Jackson Roloff, in May, and their baby boy is beginning to learn his words now that he’s turned 8 months old.

Grandma Amy Roloff shared an adorable video of her grandson to Instagram Monday evening, which showcased her first grandchild repeatedly saying the word “dada” after his green pacifier was taken out of his mouth.

“What? I just can’t get enough of Jackson! Listen… he has something to say 😊💙” Amy captioned the video. “#grandmaroloff #amyssecondactcontinues #mygrandson.”

Although Jackson may have mastered the pronunciation of “dada,” his mom Tori said she isn’t “counting it” just yet.

Tori gave an 8-month-old update about her crawling son earlier this month, and shared a few of his milestones — including his love of avocados and apples.

“We can sit up on our own for like 20 seconds (or until we get distracted usually by our feet) 💪🏼 We have FOUR teeth 👅 We are crawling!!!! (Or scooting depending on how you look at it) 👶🏻 We’re still sleeping like a professional 💤 We LOVE eating 🍎🥑🍼” she wrote, and included three emojis: an apple, avocado and baby bottle.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Although the TLC star added that her son “says ‘dada’ on a regular basis,” she’s “not counting it until he figures out what he’s actually saying.”

“We love you Baby J. You make our world brighter every day. 💛” wrote Tori. “Ps. You’re [sic] new ‘squishy face’ melts me daily. #zandtpartyofthree #babyjroloff.”