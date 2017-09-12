Adorable Baby Jackson Roloff Hits 'Lots of Milestones' as He Turns 4 Months Old

Jackson Roloff is 4 months old and hitting “lots of milestones.”

On Tuesday, Little People, Big World‘s Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share a 4-month-old update about her growing baby boy, whom she welcomed with husband Zach on May 12.

“And just like that our little man is 4 months old! Lots of milestones this month: Baby J can hold his head up💪🏼 We can roll over…sometimes🙃,” Tori, who has been sharing monthly updates about her son, wrote on Instagram.

“We want to put everything in our mouth. 😝 We went on our first airplane ride! ✈️ We went to Catalina 🌊 We went to Disneyland °o°,” she continued.

“We love telling stories 📚 We’re still not sleeping through the night 🍼” she wrote. “We’re already huge fans of the Seahawks 💙🏈💚.”

Tori also added that Jackson is “almost 16 pounds!”

Though Jackson was the littlest Roloff for the past four months, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff gave him a cousin (and BFF!) when they welcomed daughter Ember Jean Roloff on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“We got to meet our cousin Ember Jean! 🎀 (who we are already so in love with!) We love you Jackson! #babyjroloff #ZandTPartyofThree,” Tori concluded the post.

Earlier this year, a yellow and black, bee-themed “grandma shower” was thrown for family matriarch Amy Roloff to help her transition to the role of grandmother.

“I feel too young to be a grandmother,” Amy, who is mom to twins Zach and Jeremy, admitted.

“To have them so close together, I’m really looking forward to how they’re going to be as cousins,” Amy added of her grandson and granddaughter. “I just hope that I can zip it when I need to zip it and not be the grandma where they’re like, ‘Mom, don’t do that! You gotta stop doing that!’ ”