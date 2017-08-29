Baby Jackson Roloff Meets His Great-Grandmother for the First Time

This is a photo for the memory books!

New mom Tori Roloff took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable image of her 3-month-old son, Jackson, meeting a very special family member for the first time: his great-grandmother!

“Baby J got to meet his great grandmother. He has no idea how special this woman is. Marmee- as we call her- is truly the kindest woman I have ever met,” Tori captioned an image of her grandmother gazing down at Jackson’s face as she holds him in her arms.

“She is the best grandma I could ever ask for and Jackson is so blessed that he gets to share her too!” she continued. “Baby J is so loved and I am so thankful for that! ❤️ #babyjroloff.”

Tori and her husband Zach Roloff welcomed little Jackson into the world on May 12. He weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz., and 20.5 inches long.

In the months since the Little People, Big World stars brought their son home from the hospital, Jackson has discovered a few activities he does — and doesn’t — enjoy.

To celebrate his 3-month-old milestone, Tori shared an update about her firstborn — who loves bath time! — with her followers earlier this month, which accompanied a sweet photo of Jackson stretching on a blanket.

“Jackson is 3 months old!” she wrote. “Baby J is so smiley these days! 😊 He loves having his hands in his mouth 🙌🏼.”

“Bath time is still our favorite time 🛀” she continued. “We’re up to 14 pounds! 💪🏼We’ve decided sleeping isn’t totally our thing 💤.”

“Jackson is reaching for things. He is also a professional hair grabber 👊🏼Baby J has also been moving and stretching like crazy!” she added, and concluded, “Keep growing little man! Mom and Dad love you! ❤️ #zandtpartyofthree.”