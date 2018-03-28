'Such a Little Swimmer!' Jackson Roloff 'Loved His First Time in a Big Kids Pool' with Mom Tori

Jackson Roloff is ready for summertime!

The infant Little People, Big World star, who turns 1 in May, recently enjoyed a day at an indoor pool with his mom, Tori Roloff.

“Enjoyed an afternoon at the pool praying for summer to come!” Tori captioned two photos shared Sunday to Instagram of the mother and son’s day.

“Jackson loved his first time in a big kids pool!” she wrote. “Such a little swimmer!”

In the first image, Tori sports a striped one-piece bathing suit as she stands in the water holding Jackson, who wears blue and green baby board shorts. The mother of one also shared a snap of her adorable son smiling while sitting in the water.

Since Tori and husband Zach Roloff welcomed their son last spring, she has been posting monthly Jackson updates for her social media followers.

For his 8-month update, Tori shared a few of her crawling son’s milestones — including his love of avocados and apples.

“We can sit up on our own for like 20 seconds (or until we get distracted usually by our feet) We have FOUR teeth We are crawling!!!! (Or scooting depending on how you look at it) 👶🏻 We’re still sleeping like a professional 💤 We LOVE eating” she wrote, and included three emojis: an apple, avocado and baby bottle.

Next month, Little People, Big World will return to TLC, and audiences will be able to catch up with the Roloff family — including Zach and Tori raising Jackson, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcoming daughter Ember Jean, and Matt and Amy Roloff discussing the possibility of selling the farm.

Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.