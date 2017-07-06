From Pool Days to Soccer Games, Baby Jackson Roloff’s Cutest Moments

One Month Old and He's 'Growing Like a Champ'

To celebrate her son turning one month, Tori shared a few cute updates on Jackson's likes and dislikes, which included bath time and diaper changes.

"Jackson is one month old today!" she captioned a photo of her son. "He is eating and growing like a champ. 💪🏼 Loves watching soccer with daddy. ⚽️Starting to find his voice. 🎤 Sleeps 5-6 hour stretches at night. 🙏🏼 Loves his Uncle Jacob. 💙 Hates having his diaper changed. 👎🏼 Tolerates bath time. 🛀 Love you so much Baby J!"