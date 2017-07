From Pool Days to Soccer Games, Baby Jackson Roloff’s Cutest Moments

One Month Old and He's 'Growing Like a Champ'

To celebrate her son turning one month, Tori shared a few cute updates on Jackson's likes and dislikes, which included bath time and diaper changes.

"Jackson is one month old today!" she captioned a photo of her son. "He is eating and growing like a champ. ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿผ Loves watching soccer with daddy. โšฝ๏ธStarting to find his voice. ๐ŸŽค Sleeps 5-6 hour stretches at night. ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ Loves his Uncle Jacob. ๐Ÿ’™ Hates having his diaper changed. ๐Ÿ‘Ž๐Ÿผ Tolerates bath time. ๐Ÿ›€ Love you so much Baby J!"