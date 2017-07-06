TV
From Pool Days to Soccer Games, Baby Jackson Roloff’s Cutest Moments
Baby Jackson Roloff has already had a fun-filled (and irresistibly cute!) few months of life
Seattle Seahawks' Littlest Fan
Jackson doesn't yet understand the game of football, but he's already the Seattle Seahawks' littlest fan and sporting their gear! In the words of his mom, Tori Roloff: "because it's never too early to start 'em off right."
Diaper Changes Aren't His Favorite Thing
Jackson isn't the biggest fan of diaper changes, but he sure likes to make his parents laugh when they happen! "Hi my name is Jackson! I like peeing when dad and mom are changing my diaper, eating, and sleeping," Zac captioned a cute shot of his son with his tongue out during a diaper change. "They say I have TaG abilities."
One Month Old and He's 'Growing Like a Champ'
To celebrate her son turning one month, Tori shared a few cute updates on Jackson's likes and dislikes, which included bath time and diaper changes.
"Jackson is one month old today!" she captioned a photo of her son. "He is eating and growing like a champ. 💪🏼 Loves watching soccer with daddy. ⚽️Starting to find his voice. 🎤 Sleeps 5-6 hour stretches at night. 🙏🏼 Loves his Uncle Jacob. 💙 Hates having his diaper changed. 👎🏼 Tolerates bath time. 🛀 Love you so much Baby J!"
Celebrating Father's Day
The littlest Roloff stole the show during a Father's Day celebration at the family farm. "Happy Father's Day to all the important fathers in my life. Especially that guy on the left. Love you daddy. I wouldn't be who I am today without you. You've taught me more than you'll ever know. Watching you with your grandson melts my heart and makes me appreciate you even more. 💙 happy Father's Day daddy zach matt papa and Jeremy! 💙" Tori captioned a family photo, in which Zach held a sleeping Jackson.
Pool Time with Mama
Jackson may like soccer and football, but lounging by the pool doesn't seem to be his thing. During a pool day with Tori, Jackson couldn't resist yawning. "I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. 👶🏻💤💙," the new mom quipped about the summertime shot.
Soccer Game with Daddy
Just like Zach, Jackson already loves soccer — and his daddy! "Ah the way Baby J already looks at his daddy," Tori captioned an adorable gazing shot of her son looking up at Zach during a game. "I choose to think this is a smile. Not just gas. 😋⚽️💚."
Already a Ladies' Man
Jackson is already working on his smooth moves! "We're in trouble... #ladiesman 💙👶🏻," Tori captioned an adorable picture of her son showing off his smirk and eyebrow raise.
Looking Dapper for Cousin Roloff
In just a few months, Jackson will have a cousin when uncle Jeremy Roloff and aunt Audrey Roloff welcome their baby girl! To celebrate his baby cousin's upcoming arrival, Jackson sported a red bowtie for an event. "Today we got to celebrate Cousin Roloff! We can't wait to meet you baby girl! 💕👶🏻," wrote Tori.
His First Fourth of July
To ring in his first Fourth of July, baby Jackson sported a blue and star-adorned onesie, while his mama donned a white T-shirt and red bow in her hair. Judging by the cute look on his face, Jackson seemed to enjoy the holiday!
