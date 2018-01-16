'Go Mister Go!': 'Squishy' Baby Jackson Roloff Is 8 Months Old — and Loves Avocados & Crawling!

Jackson Roloff is 8 months old — and is crawling and melting hearts every day!

“And somehow Jackson is 8 months old. This stage is hands down my favorite (so far),” Tori Roloff began an Instagram post shared Friday of her growing baby boy, whom she welcomed May 12.

“He’s so happy and smiley all the time and I fall more in love with him every. Single. Day,” she continued.

“Here’s what we’ve been up to this month: Had our first Christmas (and all the fun that’s comes with that)🎄 We slept through our first New Years 🎉” she continued about his 8-month milestones.

“We can sit up on our own for like 20 seconds (or until we get distracted usually by our feet) 💪🏼 We have FOUR teeth 👅 We are crawling!!!! (Or scooting depending on how you look at it) 👶🏻 We’re still sleeping like a professional 💤 We LOVE eating 🍎🥑🍼” she wrote, and added three emojis: an apple, avocado and baby bottle.



The Little People, Big World star also shared that her son “says ‘dada’ on a regular basis” — but she’s “not counting it until he figures out what he’s actually saying.”

“We love you Baby J. You make our world brighter every day. 💛” wrote Tori. “Ps. You’re [sic] new ‘squishy face’ melts me daily. #zandtpartyofthree #babyjroloff.”

Grandpa Matt Roloff also celebrated his grandson’s ability to crawl with an adorable video of Jackson showcasing his determination to play with a nearby toy while laying on the floor.

“Mister Jackson. Getting the determination crawl down to a science—- he’s on his way to freedom land Go mister go!” he captioned a recent Instagram video of Jackson crawling towards and victoriously grabbing the toy.

Speaking with PEOPLE after Jackson’s birth, Zach Roloff — who has shared his life on his family’s TLC reality series Little People, Big World since he was 13 — said there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for his son, who, like him, was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Males with achondroplasia grow to an average height of 4’4″ with a normal lifespan, and babies may have breathing problems and delays in muscle development. Zach knows the genetic condition will make Jackson’s life tougher, but “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is.”

“We knew our chances of having a dwarf, but it didn’t matter,” said Tori, a kindergarten teacher. “We just knew we wanted to be parents, however God wanted it to happen.”