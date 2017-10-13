Tori Roloff Says 'Super Smiley' Baby Jackson 'Can Now Lift Himself Up on His Stomach' as He Turns 5 Months

“5 months here we go!”

To celebrate her son Jackson Roloff turning 5 months in October, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave a sweet update about her baby boy on Instagram Thursday.

“Jackson is grabbing everything💪🏼He is super smiley in the morning and slightly grumpy in the evening 🙃” Tori shared about Jackson, who was born May 12 (he weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz., and 20.5 inches long).

“Bath time is still our favorite🛁” she continued, and added that “Jackson can now lift himself up on his stomach.”

In addition to him loving “making noises with his feet,” Jackson also “loves hanging out at the pumpkin patch! 🎃,” according to Tori, who also shared that she and husband Zach “can feel his first two teeth coming in 😩.”

“He has been sleeping in his own room all month and is rockin it! 😴” Tori wrote and concluded, “Love you so much sweet boy! 💙.”

Earlier this week, Jackson made a trip to the Roloff Farm, where the family annually grows and sells pumpkins — and Zach and Tori’s love story began!

“I’d say Jackson’s first weekend out at the patch was a success! 🎃 thank you so much to everyone that came out! 😘” she captioned a family photo taken in front of the Roloff Farm Pumpkin Patch sign.

I’d say Jackson’s first weekend out at the patch was a success! 🎃 thank you so much to everyone that came out! 😘 #rolofffarms #storyofzachandtori #ZandTPartyofThree #babyjroloff A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Last week, Jackson melted the hearts of Tori’s Instagram followers when she shared a photo of her son holding tightly onto his 1-month-old cousin Ember’s hand as she soundly slept.

“No worries cousin Ember… Baby J will always be there to hold your hand. ❤️” Tori captioned the adorable snap. “We love you little girl! #babyjroloff #roloffcousins.”