Everything We Know About Jack's Death on This Is Us

Spoiler alert: Our favorite TV dad, Jack Pearson, likely died in a fire, based on the shocking ending to the This Is Us season 2 premiere.

After Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) end their separation and decide to deal with his alcoholism together, the episode cuts to her driving up to a burnt house with bags of his possessions as firefighters surround the scene.

At PEOPLE and EW’s screening and Q&A, the cast alluded to more hints about Jack’s passing, specifically in the scene where teenage kids Kate and Randall hear the tragic news.

“That’s just a piece of the puzzle,” Moore told PEOPLE.

The clues? Kate holding a stuffed dog, Randall with a red-headed girlfriend by his side, and Kevin nursing a broken leg leading up to the big monumental event. Rebecca is also wearing a Steeler’s jersey, representing her husband’s favorite football team.

“I’m glad we’ve revealed a little bit to everyone,” Ventimiglia said. “I know people have been asking questions, and I stay silent, because there’s so much I can’t reveal, but I’m glad they know at least a bit.”

Added creator Dan Fogelman said during the panel, “This was always the plan. We talked about the fire and what happened to Jack.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.