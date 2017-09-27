Everything We Know About Jack's Death on This Is Us

Spoiler alert: Our favorite TV dad, Jack Pearson, likely died in a fire, based on the shocking ending to the This Is Us season 2 premiere.
After Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) end their separation and decide to deal with his alcoholism together, the episode cuts to her driving up to a burnt house with bags of his possessions as firefighters surround the scene.
At PEOPLE and EW’s screening and Q&A, the cast alluded to more hints about Jack’s passing, specifically in the scene where teenage kids Kate and Randall hear the tragic news.
“That’s just a piece of the puzzle,” Moore told PEOPLE.
The clues? Kate holding a stuffed dog, Randall with a red-headed girlfriend by his side, and Kevin nursing a broken leg leading up to the big monumental event. Rebecca is also wearing a Steeler’s jersey, representing her husband’s favorite football team.
- Reporting by PATRICK GOMEZ and BRIANNE TRACY